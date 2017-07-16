Paul Felder Finishes Stevie Ray With Thunderous Elbows

Jose Munoz
Paul Felder
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Image

A great lightweight pairing takes center stage next as Paul Felder takes on Stevie Ray on the main card of UFC Fight Night Glasgow. Here’s how it played out:

Round 1:

The pair exchange leg kicks to open the round a clinch battle ensues. Ray drops down on Felder against the cage for a takedown but it’s unsuccessful. Ray lands a good elbow in the clinch and goes for another failed takedown attempt. Felder lands a knee to the body and Ray gets in another elbow. Felder fires right back with one of his own and lands a huge knee that drops Ray.

Ray eats some ground-and-pound before a pair of huge elbows renders Ray unconscious.

Official Result: Paul Felder def. Stevie Ray via R1 KO (elbows, 3:57)

