Paul Felder Isn’t a Fan of “Most Violent Fighter” Tagline

Paul Felder enjoys a good scrap, but he isn’t digging the most violent fighter trend.

In the buildup to their UFC 218 encounter, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje said the bout would determine the most violent fighter in the UFC. Alvarez ended up winning the fight via third-round TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Felder dismissed the logic behind that tagline:

“I’m always prepared for a three-round war, but I’m just not trying to be in them. You’ve got Eddie, who’s trying to be the ‘Most Violent Guy,’ and Gaethje, who’s looking for an equal. Go ahead. You guys can fight over that. Meanwhile, I’ll silently be knocking everyone out and working my way to the top 10, top five, and sneak right in there and take that title shot from you guys.”

He then said fighting to finish, while minimizing damage taken is the way to go.

“The UFC loves wars, but you know what else they love? Seeing guys being able to fight multiple times a year and finish people.”