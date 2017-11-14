Paul Felder Isn’t Happy With Al Iaquinta’s Spot on The UFC Rankings

Paul Felder is the latest fighter to take issue with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings.

Felder was supposed to meet Al Iaquinta inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It was going to be part of the UFC 218 card. Iaquinta went down with an injury and was replaced by Charles Oliveira.

As of now, Felder and Oliveira aren’t on the rankings, but Iaquinta is in the top 10. This doesn’t sit well with Felder and he explained why to MMAJunkie.com:

“I was really pissed. Iaquinta’s (No. 10), and he’s been sitting at the top of that division for a while, and who have you beaten recently to be holding that spot? There’s a whole bunch of us busting our asses to fight guys to get that number next to our names. I think he either needs to (expletive) or get off the pot. Hang up the gloves and sell real estate, or fight.”