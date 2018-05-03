Paul Felder & James Vick Set to Clash at UFC Boise

A lightweight tilt between Paul Felder and James Vick will take place at UFC Boise.

Damon Martin brought word of the match-up. The UFC has yet to announce the bout, but they are expected to soon. Felder was initially supposed to meet Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, but circumstances called for Iaquinta to be bumped up to the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In his last outing, Felder earned a second-round TKO victory over Charles Oliveira back in December. Now, he’ll meet Vick on July 14. “The Irish Dragon” comes into the bout on a three-fight winning streak.

As for Vick, he’s riding the hot hand as well. He’s won four straight bouts. In his last fight, Vick defeated Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision. “The Texecutioner” sits at the 11th spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

UFC Boise will feature a heavyweight scrap between former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov. This will be Ivanov’s UFC debut. Ivanov is a former World Series of Fighting heavyweight champion.

Also featured on the card will be a women’s bantamweight clash between former title challenger Cat Zingano and Marion Reneau. Flyweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov will be in action against Justin Scoggins as well.

