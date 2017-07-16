Paul Felder on Father’s Passing: ‘It’s Surreal to me Still’

Paul Felder is fighting with a heavy heart today (July 16).

Felder will take on Stevie Ray in a bout that is sure to produce fireworks. The circumstances leading up to this bout haven’t been ideal for “The Irish Dragon.” Felder’s father recently passed away.

The tough lightweight still hasn’t gotten a grasp on what has happened (via MMAFighting.com):

“He was on hospice and I literally watched him die every day. I was there when he finally went. I felt like his passing was a way for him to tell me that it was time to go and do my job. He was at peace, finally. It’s surreal to me still. I’m sure it will really sink in on the night of the fight when it’s all said and done.”

Felder vs. Ray will be part of UFC Fight Night 113’s main card. “The Irish Dragon” dedicates the fight to his father.

“This is a tribute to him. As I’ve said in all of my media, I’ve been wearing his ashes on a necklace throughout the week. He’s been with me the whole training camp. He’s been on all of those trips with me — Vegas, LA, and now Scotland. He’s going to make that walk with me too. I’m gonna take the necklace off and hand it to my brother before I step in the Octagon. He’ll be in my corner for the first time ever for this fight.”