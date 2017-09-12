Paul Felder on His UFC Commentary Debut: ‘I Want to Play my Role’

Paul Felder doesn’t plan on filling anyone’s shoes for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentary debut.

Felder, who has won two straight bouts, served as a commentator for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. His work has given him a shot at the booth for UFC Fight Night 116. Felder will help call the first four main card bouts. The event takes place this Saturday night (Sept. 16).

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Irish Dragon” said he’ll only give his input when asked for it:

“I want to play my role. I’m the new guy on the block. I definitely don’t want go get in there my first time and step on Dominick’s shoes or Jon’s shoes and get in their way. These guys are veterans, and they’re pros, so when they need my analysis or need my opinion, they’ll get it.”