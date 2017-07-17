Paul Felder on Post-UFC Fight Night 113 Plans: ‘I Think I’ll Take a Week to Miss my Dad’

Paul Felder would like to take some time to grieve over the death of his father.

Felder emerged victorious in enemy territory yesterday (July 16) inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. On the main card of UFC Fight Night 113, “The Irish Dragon” earned a knockout victory over Stevie Ray.

During the post-fight press conference, Felder said he hasn’t had a chance to mourn his father’s passing (via MMAFighting.com):

“I guess this is one that really hasn’t set in, just like him passing away. I had the athlete retreat, I had my fight camp, so I went to Vegas and I came home. I was with my family for about four or five days and then I was at Roufusport right away for seven weeks, living in the gym and training. I don’t think I’ve had a chance for anything to really set in.”

Normally, a fighter may celebrate an emphatic victory, but Felder has deeper matters to attend to.

“I think I’ll just take a week to miss my Dad.”