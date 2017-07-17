Paul Felder on Post-UFC Fight Night 113 Plans: ‘I Think I’ll Take a Week to Miss my Dad’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paul Felder
Image via UFC's YouTube Channel

Paul Felder would like to take some time to grieve over the death of his father.

Felder emerged victorious in enemy territory yesterday (July 16) inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. On the main card of UFC Fight Night 113, “The Irish Dragon” earned a knockout victory over Stevie Ray.

During the post-fight press conference, Felder said he hasn’t had a chance to mourn his father’s passing (via MMAFighting.com):

“I guess this is one that really hasn’t set in, just like him passing away. I had the athlete retreat, I had my fight camp, so I went to Vegas and I came home. I was with my family for about four or five days and then I was at Roufusport right away for seven weeks, living in the gym and training. I don’t think I’ve had a chance for anything to really set in.”

Normally, a fighter may celebrate an emphatic victory, but Felder has deeper matters to attend to.

“I think I’ll just take a week to miss my Dad.”

Latest MMA News

Jason Knight

Jason Knight Gunning For Holloway & Edgar With UFC 214 Win

0
If Jason Knight can top Ricardo Lamas, then he'll be aiming for bouts with Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. Lamas was originally scheduled to face...
Paul Felder

Paul Felder on Post-UFC Fight Night 113 Plans: ‘I Think I’ll Take a Week...

0
Paul Felder would like to take some time to grieve over the death of his father. Felder emerged victorious in enemy territory yesterday (July 16)...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘His Frame is Too Small’

0
Conor McGregor believes Floyd Mayweather's size will be his downfall in their Aug. 26 "super fight." "Notorious" and "Money" wrapped up their tour, which stopped...
UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 113 Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Cashes in Thanks to Knockout Win

0
The UFC Fight Night 113 bonuses have been revealed. Yesterday (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio Eyeing Bouts With Neil Magny & Carlos Condit

0
Santiago Ponzinibbio wants a higher ranked welterweight in his next outing. "Gente Boa" earned a huge knockout victory over Gunnar Nelson yesterday (July 16) inside...
Load more