Paul Felder on Training With Duke Roufus: ‘I Got to Milwaukee & Never Came Back’

Paul Felder has aligned himself with Duke Roufus and he has no regrets.

This past Sunday night (Feb. 19), “The Irish Dragon” returned to the Octagon to battle Alessandro Ricci inside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Felder rebounded from a TKO loss to Francisco Trinaldo back in Sept. 2016. He put Ricci away in the first round with an elbow followed by punches.

With the victory, Felder has now won three of his last four bouts. Many were surprised to learn that “The Irish Dragon” was now training with Duke Roufus at Roufusport in Milwaukee.

On Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM radio show, Felder explained why he made the move: