Paul Felder Wants to ‘Finish Fights & Put Butts in The Seats’ The Rest of 2017

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Paul Felder
Image via UFC's YouTube Channel

Paul Felder’s plans for the rest of 2017 are pretty straightforward.

Last night (Feb. 19), Felder took on Alessandro Ricci in the main card opener of UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Felder rebounded from his loss to Francisco Trinaldo with a first-round TKO over Ricci.

The finish earned “The Irish Dragon” a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Felder is now 3-1 in his last four outings. He’s stopped two of his opponents in that span. Felder now has eight knockouts in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

With a win in his first bout of 2017, Felder couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the year. After the fight, the lightweight told MMAJunkie.com that he’s looking to keep putting on exciting performances:

“Whether it’s ranked, unranked, it doesn’t matter. What the UFC wants is guys that go out there, finish fights, throw down, and puts butts in those seats. That’s my plan for 2017. I want people to go, ‘(Expletive), you know what, that Felder guy is fighting, I want to turn on and watch it.’ And that’s something I learned from my boy ‘Cowboy’ (Cerrone), man. You put butts in those seats, the UFC is going to keep you around.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Free Fightvideo

UFC 209 Free Fight: Stephen Thompson Picks Apart Rory MacDonald

0
Another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event is approaching, which means the promotion has been dishing out free fights. This time, the UFC goes back to...

Elias Theodorou Targeting Bout With Winner of Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

0
Elias Theodorou is eyeing a higher level of competition for his next bout. Last night (Feb. 19), Theodorou earned a unanimous decision victory over Cezar Ferreira....
UFC Fight Night 105 Reebok

UFC Halifax (Feb. 19) Reebok Payouts: Travis Browne & Johny Hendricks Earn $15,000

0
The Reebok payouts for the UFC Fight Night 105 fighters have been released. MMAJunkie.com got a hold of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athletic Outfitting...

Desmond Green vs. Josh Emmett Added to UFC 210

0
Former Titan FC featherweight champ and Bellator MMA featherweight tournament finalist Desmond Green (19–5) will make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut at UFC 210...
Paul Felder

Paul Felder Wants to ‘Finish Fights & Put Butts in The Seats’ The Rest...

0
Paul Felder's plans for the rest of 2017 are pretty straightforward. Last night (Feb. 19), Felder took on Alessandro Ricci in the main card opener of...