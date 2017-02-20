Paul Felder Wants to ‘Finish Fights & Put Butts in The Seats’ The Rest of 2017

Paul Felder’s plans for the rest of 2017 are pretty straightforward.

Last night (Feb. 19), Felder took on Alessandro Ricci in the main card opener of UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Felder rebounded from his loss to Francisco Trinaldo with a first-round TKO over Ricci.

The finish earned “The Irish Dragon” a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Felder is now 3-1 in his last four outings. He’s stopped two of his opponents in that span. Felder now has eight knockouts in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

With a win in his first bout of 2017, Felder couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the year. After the fight, the lightweight told MMAJunkie.com that he’s looking to keep putting on exciting performances: