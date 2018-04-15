Paul Felder Witnessed Conor McGregor’s Crew “Tossing Around” UFC Staff

Paul Felder spoke about the antics of Conor McGregor and his crew during UFC 223’s media day last Thursday.

UFC 223 was an event filled with huge controversy, this included Max Holloway pulling out of his UFC lightweight championship fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Paul Felder put himself forward as a late replacement to face the man known as “The Eagle”, but this bout was blocked by the New York State Athletic Commission because Felder is an unranked fighter.

Before Paul Felder put himself forward for the Khabib Nurmagomdov bout, he witnessed the shocking moments when Conor McGregor stormed the Barclays Center in search of UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to MMA Fighting on The MMA Hour, Paul Felder gave his views on the overall situation.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘What is this guy doing?’” Felder told Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour.

“What is he on? What’s on his mind? You have everything going on in the world and this is how you act? I couldn’t believe it.”

There was huge confusion surrounding the situation when the story first broke. Videos slowly filtered onto social media, and the story was pieced together. It was originally thought that it was Khabib’s entourage attempting to get onto the bus, but this theory was quickly scrapped.

Felder was worried that this would escalate quickly after seeing Conor McGregor and his entourage propel numerous objects at the fighters bus.

“At first I thought it was some of Khabib’s guys, but then I thought, ‘Wait, that’s Khabib’s bus’. Then I realized it was all the Irish guys and I was like ‘Oh sh*t!’” he remembered.

“Then I saw Conor and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ There’s Conor running around in the Barclays Center and I couldn’t believe it. I was waiting for someone to pull out a serious weapon. Depending on who you are messing with, you don’t know what these guys are bringing with them.”

Countless innocent people were harmed in this fit of rage from Conor McGregor, and Paul Felder felt for these people. Especially, the UFC staff.

“It was scary. I really felt for the UFC staff. I saw some of them getting tossed around and thrown around by some of Conor’s guys. They were in their 50’s too, they were not young guys that were out there. They weren’t fist fighting. They were just making a scene, throwing sh*t at a bus. It was just stupid.”

What punishments should Conor McGregor face for these actions?