If there is one man with inside knowledge about Brock Lesnar’s future in the UFC, it’s Paul Heyman. Lesnar (5-3) is the reigning WWE Universal Champion, with Heyman serving as his Advocate and personal mouthpiece.

TMZ Sports caught up with Paul Heyman this week and asked about rumors that Brock Lesnar will be returning to the Octagon when his WWE contract expires some time after April’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view. Heyman says Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in the UFC, he will fight in the UFC.

Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 back in July 2016. It’s been more than 18 months since he’s endured an MMA training camp. The consummate promote, Paul Heyman argues that the time away is actually a great thing for the 6’3″ 265 pound beast.

“The time away makes him better because the time away gives his body a chance to heal,” Heyman proclaimed. “The problem with these UFC fighters – and they’re all fantastic athletes, top of the line in the entire world – is that they wear their bodies down in these training camps. All these guys that are cutting weight are destroying their own bodies. Brock lesnar is probably the healthiest fighter to enter the UFC if he decides to do that.”

Heyman reiterated that Brock Lesnar is “always ready” for a UFC return. Brock Lesnar has been long rumored to be facing Jon Jones in a UFC mega-fight. With Jones’ manager Malki Kawa saying there is a 95% chance “Bones” fights again this year, Lesnar vs. Jones is a very real possibility for the second half of 2018.

Another big MMA-pro wrestling crossover story is Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. Many wrestling fans are ‘fantasy booking’ Paul Heyman advocating for Rousey and serving as her spokesperson on WWE television. A Heyman & Rousey pairing is intriguing to say the least, but WWE’s evil genus sounds like he has other prospective clients in mind.

“Why limit the people that I have my eye on to Ronda Rousey?” Heyman questioned. “I have my eye on anyone who is a top box office attraction. I have my eye on Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks. I have my eye on Aaron Judge and Louis Savarino of the New York Yankees.”

Kanter, the NY Knicks’ 7-foot center, took notice of Heyman’s endorsement.