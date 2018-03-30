Paul Heyman: ‘Brock Lesnar Wants to Compete Inside of the Octagon’

Paul Heyman says that Brock Lesnar isn't using his interest in returning to the UFC as a negotiating tactic because he really wants to get back there to fight again

Brock Lesnar is serious about returning to the UFC and it’s not just a negotiating tactic on his part.

That’s according to Lesnar’s longtime friend, advisor and professional wrestling advocate Paul Heyman, who will accompany the hulking heavyweight to the ring when he appears at WrestleMania 34 next weekend in New Orleans.

Heyman had been a trusted confidant of Lesnar’s since he first decided to test the waters in professional wrestling and he also stuck by his side while he became one of the most ferocious fighters on the entire UFC roster.

Now as his WWE contract is about to come to an end, Lesnar is seriously considering another run in the UFC as the 40-year old former champion seems to feel like he has one last great run in him before his career is over.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that Brock is looking to get back into the Octagon,” Heyman told Newsweek. “He is obviously eyeballing another fight in UFC. There’s no secret. He’s posing for pictures with Dana White wearing a UFC shirt in the UFC offices in Las Vegas. That’s not a negotiating tactic, Brock Lesnar wants to compete inside of the Octagon.

“There’s no leveraging that; it’s a fact.”

Now Lesnar making a return to the UFC wouldn’t necessarily signify the end of his run in WWE.

“That’s not a negotiating tactic, Brock Lesnar wants to compete inside of the Octagon.” ~ Paul Heyman

Several years ago, Lesnar decided to re-up with the professional wrestling promotion rather than sign an exclusive deal to return to the UFC but that didn’t stop him from fighting again. Instead, WWE signed off on Lesnar making a return to action at UFC 200 while he was still under contract with them.

It’s entirely possible Lesnar could strike a deal where he still returns to WWE but also is allowed the opportunity to pursue fights in the UFC.

The last time this happened, Lesnar competed at UFC 200 and then still served as the main event at SummerSlam in WWE a few weeks later.

“Brock Lesnar fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and, six weeks later, main evented SummerSlam against Randy Orton,” Heyman added. “Brock Lesnar can do both and he has proven that time and time again.”

For now, Lesnar will stay focused on his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 but as soon as that event is finished, let the speculation begin on where he will end up next.

As for Heyman, he will stay busy during WrestleMania 34 weekend with his unique one man show that has become the talk of the town during the biggest event of the year in WWE.

Who would you like to see Brock Lesnar fight if he were to return to the UFC? Sound off in the comments and let us know.