Paul Heyman: ‘Not Once Did You See Brock Lesnar in UFC at His Absolute Physical Peak’

Paul Heyman isn’t convinced that Brock Lesnar was ever in peak condition during his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nowadays, Lesnar is a part-time superstar for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He is set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 33 this Sunday night (April 2). The “Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment” will take place inside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Heyman plays the role of Lesnar’s advocate, more traditionally known as a manager. Heyman was recently interviewed by FOX Sports. He said he doesn’t believe the “Beast Incarnate” has been in better shape than he is in now: