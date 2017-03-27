Paul Heyman: ‘Not Once Did You See Brock Lesnar in UFC at His Absolute Physical Peak’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Brock Lesnar
Image Credit: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Getty

Paul Heyman isn’t convinced that Brock Lesnar was ever in peak condition during his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nowadays, Lesnar is a part-time superstar for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He is set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 33 this Sunday night (April 2). The “Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment” will take place inside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Heyman plays the role of Lesnar’s advocate, more traditionally known as a manager. Heyman was recently interviewed by FOX Sports. He said he doesn’t believe the “Beast Incarnate” has been in better shape than he is in now:

“I would suggest that Brock is really now in his physical prime because he was robbed of reaching his full potential as an athlete in his 20’s and early 30’s by diverticulitis. If you look back at his career, by the time he was in the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, he was already suffering from diverticulitis. His body, which was so fine tuned and he had done so much to train his body to accomplish the goals he had envisioned for himself, his body was suppressing and using up so much energy and so much of his strength and his ability to suppress the diverticulitis, and finally diverticulitis couldn’t be suppressed. He probably had it throughout his entire college career. So you never saw him at his full potential in college. You never saw him at his full potential in his first run in WWE. He went into the Minnesota Vikings camp not only with the diverticulitis inside of his system but a broken jaw and a fractured pelvis, which he covered in the book that we wrote together and then you never saw him, not once did you see him in UFC at his absolute physical peak.”

