Paulie Malignaggi: Dana White is The Reason Why MMA Has no Ali Act

Paulie Malignaggi is placing blame on Dana White for not allowing the Ali Act to be used in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Malignaggi and White aren’t on friendly terms after the “Magic Man” didn’t like how his sparring sessions with Conor McGregor were handled. Malignaggi is now firing shots at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President (via MMAFighting.com):

“That fat f*ck Dana White. The Pillsbury Doughboy. You put a white hat on him and give him a white shirt, he looks like the Pillsbury Doughboy. I just want to punch him in his belly button, so he can go ‘hoo hoo hoo,’ like that little laugh from the Pillsbury Doughboy, you know?”

He then talked about the Ali Act, which has been put in place in the sport of boxing. Malignaggi blasted White and believes he’s responsible for preventing the Ali Act from taking effect in MMA.

“I never liked the guy. I don’t think he treats the fighters fairly. I don’t think he treats the UFC fighters fairly. There’s no Ali Act in MMA because of him mainly, first and foremost. He’s one of the guys trying to prevent it from happening.”

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather inside a boxing ring.