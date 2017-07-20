Paulie Malignaggi Explains What McGregor Has to do to Beat Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

What can Conor McGregor do to overcome Floyd Mayweather? Paulie Malignaggi has an idea.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will enter the boxing ring inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a huge fight to close the month of August and it takes place less than a month before the summer season is out.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Malignaggi talked about what “Notorious” may be able to do to top “Money:”

“What I’ve been saying from the start, you need to look if Conor can have certain moments in the fight. I don’t think you can just outright say, ‘Conor wins the fight;’ it’s just outright too much of a jump. But here’s where you can start to think Conor wins the fight: you look for Conor to have certain moments in the fight, whether he can get Floyd’s attention, maybe land a particular punch or particular shot or particular combination. Figure out ways where Floyd’s falling for certain things, because Floyd is so smart, he doesn’t fall for very many things. Figure out ways where you can set certain traps for Floyd and land a couple of shots here and there.”

He went on to say that McGregor has to focus on big moments because Mayweather thrives when it comes to dictating the pace.

“And here’s what happens: you have a moment here, you have a moment there. Sometimes, especially when you punch as hard as Conor McGregor, sometimes a moment becomes a bigger moment. Sometimes a bigger moment ends the fight. So you look at it like this: can Conor have a moment or two here and there? Because overall, the control of the fight, I believe, will be Floyd’s. Floyd fights for control and I believe Floyd will be in control.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi Explains What McGregor Has to do to Beat Mayweather

0
What can Conor McGregor do to overcome Floyd Mayweather? Paulie Malignaggi has an idea. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will enter the boxing ring...
Kevin Lee

UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee Doesn’t View Conor McGregor as a Racist

0
Kevin Lee isn't crying foul over the Conor McGregor controversy. McGregor took some flak over his antics during his tour with Floyd Mayweather. The tour...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Reveals How he & Daniel Cormier Can Make Peace

0
Jon Jones has one condition if he and Daniel Cormier are to end their animosity after UFC 214. On July 29, Jones will challenge Cormier...
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger Talks About de Randamie Avoiding Title Defense

0
The message is clear, Tonya Evinger doesn't back down from challenges. For years, Evinger has been proving herself outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)....
Paul Felder

Paul Felder Enjoys Commentary Role on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

0
After having a rough week in his personal life, Paul Felder still has a lot to smile about. Felder recently lost his father close to...
Load more