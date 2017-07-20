Paulie Malignaggi Explains What McGregor Has to do to Beat Mayweather

What can Conor McGregor do to overcome Floyd Mayweather? Paulie Malignaggi has an idea.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will enter the boxing ring inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a huge fight to close the month of August and it takes place less than a month before the summer season is out.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Malignaggi talked about what “Notorious” may be able to do to top “Money:”

“What I’ve been saying from the start, you need to look if Conor can have certain moments in the fight. I don’t think you can just outright say, ‘Conor wins the fight;’ it’s just outright too much of a jump. But here’s where you can start to think Conor wins the fight: you look for Conor to have certain moments in the fight, whether he can get Floyd’s attention, maybe land a particular punch or particular shot or particular combination. Figure out ways where Floyd’s falling for certain things, because Floyd is so smart, he doesn’t fall for very many things. Figure out ways where you can set certain traps for Floyd and land a couple of shots here and there.”

He went on to say that McGregor has to focus on big moments because Mayweather thrives when it comes to dictating the pace.

“And here’s what happens: you have a moment here, you have a moment there. Sometimes, especially when you punch as hard as Conor McGregor, sometimes a moment becomes a bigger moment. Sometimes a bigger moment ends the fight. So you look at it like this: can Conor have a moment or two here and there? Because overall, the control of the fight, I believe, will be Floyd’s. Floyd fights for control and I believe Floyd will be in control.”