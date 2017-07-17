Paulie Malignaggi: ‘I Haven’t Done Any Work With Conor McGregor’

Former boxing champion and current Showtime color commentator Paulie Malignaggi is unsure if he’ll spar with Conor McGregor.

McGregor is preparing for a “super fight” against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. The two megastars will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Malignaggi told Fight Hub that McGregor’s team hasn’t followed up on their desire to bring him on board for the fighter’s camp (via Bloody Elbow):

“I haven’t done any work with Conor. They’ve done a lot of talking as far as bringing me in but I’m not sure if they will. It’s up to them really, it’s not up to me. If they wanna bring me in, we’ve spoken. If they do they do. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter, I’ll be there ringside either way. A fight of this magnitude, you hope both guys are being prepared the best. I wish both guys the best. Hopefully it’ll be entertaining.”

“Money” will be looking to improve his professional boxing record to 50-0, while “Notorious” has yet to step inside the boxing ring. While many feel the bout is a farce, McGregor and Mayweather are due for huge paydays. Leonard Ellerbe has said the bout will put Mayweather over the $1 billion mark for his career.