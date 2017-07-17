Paulie Malignaggi: ‘I Haven’t Done Any Work With Conor McGregor’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paulie Malignaggi
Image Credit: John Gichigi/Bongarts/Getty Images

Former boxing champion and current Showtime color commentator Paulie Malignaggi is unsure if he’ll spar with Conor McGregor.

McGregor is preparing for a “super fight” against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. The two megastars will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Malignaggi told Fight Hub that McGregor’s team hasn’t followed up on their desire to bring him on board for the fighter’s camp (via Bloody Elbow):

“I haven’t done any work with Conor. They’ve done a lot of talking as far as bringing me in but I’m not sure if they will. It’s up to them really, it’s not up to me. If they wanna bring me in, we’ve spoken. If they do they do. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter, I’ll be there ringside either way. A fight of this magnitude, you hope both guys are being prepared the best. I wish both guys the best. Hopefully it’ll be entertaining.”

“Money” will be looking to improve his professional boxing record to 50-0, while “Notorious” has yet to step inside the boxing ring. While many feel the bout is a farce, McGregor and Mayweather are due for huge paydays. Leonard Ellerbe has said the bout will put Mayweather over the $1 billion mark for his career.

Latest MMA News

Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi: ‘I Haven’t Done Any Work With Conor McGregor’

0
Former boxing champion and current Showtime color commentator Paulie Malignaggi is unsure if he'll spar with Conor McGregor. McGregor is preparing for a "super fight"...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: I’ll be The Next Guy in Middleweight Title Race

0
Kevin Gastelum feels he's on the fast track to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. Gastelum is set to do battle with former UFC...
Brett Johns

Brett Johns Says he Was ‘Broken’ Before UFC Fight Night 113 Win

0
Brett Johns says a tough 20-week camp was worth it. Johns took on Albert Morales inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout was part...
Neil Seery

Emotional Neil Seery Doesn’t Know What’s Next After Final Fight

0
Neil Seery is unsure of his next move after having his retirement fight. Yesterday (July 16), Seery took Alexandre Pantoja inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow,...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s Father Says Son is ‘Unequivocally Not Racist’

0
Conor McGregor was at the center of controversy following his third press conference with Floyd Mayweather. "Notorious" had taken some flak for telling Mayweather, "dance for...
Load more