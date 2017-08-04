Paulie Malignaggi Leaves McGregor’s Camp, Upset Over Sparring Photos

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Paulie Malignaggi
Paulie Malignaggi has left Conor McGregor’s training camp and he is not happy.

The “Magic Man” was brought on board to help “Notorious” prepare for his Aug. 26 “super fight” against Floyd Mayweather. The two are said to have had some intense sparring sessions with Hall of Fame referee Joe Cortez in place to ensure the action was clean.

It all seemed like a friendly, but intense relationship until some photos started leaking. Malignaggi told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that this has caused him to leave the camp early:

“I wanted to be part of this event, but I didn’t want to become the story, and that’s what this has turned into. I won’t release any information about his game plan or what he’s working on — I wouldn’t do that. But this has become a fiasco. It’s a circus. And I do want that sparring video released. The UFC’s PI definitely has that video. I understand it can’t come out now, but Conor, if you have any balls, release what really happened.”

What has set the “Magic Man” over the edge are leaked sparring photos that have made him look less than stellar.

The image below may have been the last straw.

The former boxing world champion has said that there were no knockdowns during sparring sessions, only a pushdown.

