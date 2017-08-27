Paulie Malignaggi: Mayweather Used Tactical Brilliance Against McGregor

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Paulie Malignaggi
Paulie Malignaggi has reacted to Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor.

Malignaggi, who commentated the bout on Showtime and briefly sparred with McGregor, believes McGregor’s early success played into “Money’s” hands. He explained what Mayweather did right in the fight (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think [McGregor] started the fight very well, actually. It was tactical brilliance, almost. It was awkward, but it was effective in the early stages. Now having said that, the mental pressure Floyd was applying, Conor doesn’t have much experience in the ring so it’s going to fatigue him a little bit faster because he sees this guy constantly walking him down.”

Many felt if McGregor were to have success, it would be early in the fight. While “Notorious” was able to land shots, he faded and Mayweather did what he does best. Malignaggi talked about McGregor’s gas tank as the fight went to the 10th round.

“Even if Conor was being effective, the constant walking him down is going to cause fatigue physically, but also mentally. ‘I can’t get this guy out of my face.’ Conor’s used to hurting guys, he’s not hurting (Mayweather). And it got to the point where he was able to fire back less and less.”

