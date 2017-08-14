Paulie Malignaggi on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘Now The Bad Blood is There’

By
Dana Becker
-

Former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi has kept his name in the headlines thanks to his sparring session with Conor McGregor.

Now, after UFC president Dana White released footage of McGregor appearing to “knock” Malignaggi down during one of those sessions, the boxer wants his chance at revenge.

“Yeah, at this point (we have to fight),” Malignaggi said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “Now, the bad blood is there. We’ll have a fight.

“When he was landing, (that) was round 12. The round with the knockdown, I don’t remember. It could have been any round.”

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is set to meet Floyd Mayweather next Saturday night. His team has stated plans to return to the Octagon after that, and now Malignaggi is pointing to early 2018 for a bout with “Notorious.”

