Paulie Malignaggi Says Conor McGregor Always Overcomes The Odds

Conor McGregor has earned the respect of Paulie Malignaggi.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will battle Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boxing “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. McGregor’s team brought Malignaggi on board to prepare for “Money.” Malignaggi is a former IBF and WBA champion.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Malignaggi explained why McGregor has earned his due:

“It makes me respect McGregor to see his work ethic that he’s put into the training camp. Seeing him work hard every day and see that he’s really determined to upset the odds. When you talk to Conor, at first I started thinking this guy doesn’t really think he’s going to win this, it’s just a 100 million dollar fight for him. Then when you really start to talk to him, you start to realise that this guy really believes it down deep inside his heart and he’s got every reason to, because every time he’s been doubted in his life he has been able to overcome those odds and win, no matter what it is.”

When McGregor takes on Mayweather, it’ll be his first professional boxing bout. “Money” is looking to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.