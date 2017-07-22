Paulie Malignaggi: ‘There’s a Method to Conor McGregor’s Madness’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paulie Malignaggi
Image Credit: John Gichigi/Bongarts/Getty Images

Paulie Malignaggi is giving credit where it’s due.

Malignaggi was recently called upon to join Conor McGregor’s camp in his preparation for Floyd Mayweather. “Notorious” and “Money” will go one-on-one inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Malignaggi said McGregor has done his homework:

“To say a mixed martial artist is coming into boxing and wouldn’t be awkward is an understatement. He’s going to have his own style and set of things he does. He’s got a game plan. It’s not what people think. I’ll put it like this: He knows what he wants to do and he has a method of how he wants to get there. The mechanism of how he gets there may look, to the naked eye, ‘hmm, I don’t know about this.’ But there’s a method to his madness. He’s a thinker.”

While everyone has been talking about the power in McGregor’s left hand, Malignaggi said there’s more that’s being worked on.

“You come into the situation already knowing Conor has a big left hand. So if you’re fighting Conor, you’re probably gonna prepare for that left hand. So obviously Conor is working on other things besides the left hand, so that there could be a surprise element to it, too.”

Latest MMA News

Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira on Fight With Ryan LaFlare: ‘It’s Going to be Too Easy’

0
Alex Oliveira believes his bout with Ryan LaFlare tonight (July 22) will be a breeze. "Cowboy" will step inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale,...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi: ‘There’s a Method to Conor McGregor’s Madness’

0
Paulie Malignaggi is giving credit where it's due. Malignaggi was recently called upon to join Conor McGregor's camp in his preparation for Floyd Mayweather. "Notorious"...
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker Details Knee Injury Suffered at UFC 214

0
Robert Whittaker could be out for a while thanks to a knee injury. "The Reaper" captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title against...
Robert Watley

Robert Watley Defeats Thiago Moises to Capture LFA Lightweight Title

0
Robert Watley (8-1) is the new Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) lightweight champion with his decision win over Thiago Moises (9-2). Watley fired off strikes and...
Brendan Loughnane

Brendan Loughnane Vents About Not Having Second Chance in UFC

0
Brendan Loughnane isn't happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn't given him a call. MMAFighting.com recently reached out to Loughnane, who is puzzled that...
Load more