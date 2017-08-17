Paulie Malignaggi Warns McGregor of Possible DQ Against Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paulie Malignaggi
Image Credit: John Gichigi/Bongarts/Getty Images

Paulie Malignaggi has some advice for Conor McGregor going into his Aug. 26 showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather will clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Malignaggi sparred with McGregor briefly and it caused a stir in the boxing community. Sparring footage was sent out by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White and Malignaggi appeared to have been knocked down.

Despite the heat between Malignaggi and McGregor, the “Magic Man” told Colin Cowherd what “Notorious” needs to work on to beat “Money” (via MMAFighting.com):

“What he really has to learn is to try to keep it within the rules because he’s a little bit confused as to what he’s doing in there. He’s a little bit confused, especially on the inside as you can see on that tape. He’s trying to grab and push the head down. Inside fighting in boxing is very different from inside fighting in mixed martial arts. You can’t grab. You actually have to know what you’re doing on the inside. . .”

He went on to warn McGregor that a disqualification is very well possible if he doesn’t clean up his awareness of boxing rules.

“I think Conor has to learn to turn punches over but more than that he needs to learn how to keep it clean. He’s gonna get himself disqualified if he keeps punching behind the head and pushing the head down. He needs to understand that inside fighting in boxing is different than inside fighting in mixed martial arts.”

Latest MMA News

video

American Top Team Make an Appearance on Global Force Wrestling’s Destination X

0
Dan Lambert, Colby Covington and other members of American Top Team appeared at Global Force Wrestling's Destination X event to confront Jeff Jarrett. Bobby Lashley,...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi Warns McGregor of Possible DQ Against Mayweather

0
Paulie Malignaggi has some advice for Conor McGregor going into his Aug. 26 showdown with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather will clash inside the T-Mobile...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Away From AKA Ahead of UFC Fight Night 116 Bout

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold isn't taking his gloves and leaving American Kickboxing Academy. Rockhold, though, is training away from the San Jose-based gym...
Nogueira Cannonier

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Jared Cannonier Booked For UFC Fight Night Winnipeg

0
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Jared Cannonier will clash at the end of 2017. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that the light heavyweights are...
video

Unbeaten Ben Askren Headlines ONE: Shanghai on September 2

0
Ben Askren, the reigning ONE welterweight champion, will look to defend his title once more this September at ONE: Shanghai. Askren (16-0) will face Zebaztian...
Load more