Paulo Borrachinha Honored to be Viewed as ‘Potential Idol For Brazil’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Paulo Borrachinha
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Paulo Borrachinha is surprised to receive a sizable amount of fan support this early in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The rising middleweight has an undefeated record of 10-0. He recently finished Oluwale Bamgbose in the second round of their bout.

Speaking with A.G. Fight, Borrachinha said he’s happy to gain a fan base so quickly (via Flo Combat):

“The approval of the fans helps, but I think the UFC is betting a lot on me and sees me as a potential idol for Brazil. I know the weight that all this brings, but I’m prepared to carry it. I’m having good results. [The attention given to me] surprised me, because we’re not used to that, especially so soon.”

He then went on to talk about the state of the 185-pound division.

“The division is lead by Michael Bisping, who doesn’t want to fight and is already talking about retiring. I don’t understand what he wants to do. I think he wants to be a champion without a fight […]. But analyzing on the Brazilian side, the last great hope we had was ‘Jacaré,’ and I think Anderson doesn’t want the belt anymore. It’s very hard to fight at a high level. So, on the one hand it’s bad, but on the other hand, it’s good because it’s an easier way for me to get there.”

