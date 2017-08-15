Paulo Borrachinha Predicts Early Knockout Win Over Johny Hendricks

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paulo Borrachinha
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Paulo Borrachinha is confident that he can put Johny Hendricks away quickly.

On Nov. 4, Borrachinha and Hendricks will clash inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight scrap will be part of UFC 217. Borrachinha wants to extend his perfect record to 10-0, meanwhile Hendricks hopes to rebound from his TKO loss to Tim Boetsch.

Recently, A.G Fight caught up with Borrachinha. The undefeated middleweight believes Hendricks will be tougher than Vitor Belfort would’ve been (via Flo Combat):

“It will be harder to fight against him than against Vitor. Against Vitor, it would be easier, because I already trained with him and I know very well what he does. With Hendricks, it will be more complicated. I don’t see why I shouldn’t fight Vitor. If he had accepted the fight, I would’ve liked it very much, but it’s not something I’m chasing. Who knows?”

Borrachinha wanted to fight “The Phenom,” but has settled for “Big Rigg.” The hard-hitting Brazilian went on to say that he’s confident he can finish the former welterweight kingpin early.

“I’m very confident. I’m looser, lighter, and everyone will see that I’m going to knock him out. A knockout within a minute of the first round.”

Paulo Borrachinha

