Paulo Borrachinha Says Oluwale Bamgbose Was Tougher Than he Thought

Paulo Borrachinha is giving credit where it’s due.

Borrachinha is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Oluwale Bamgbose inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The two competed on the main card of UFC 212.

The weigh-in staredown between the two was intense as Borrachinha mushed his opponent. Borrachinha explained to reporters what went down at the weigh-ins (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was a bit of an atypical weigh-in, quite harsh. My opponent is also a very agitated guy, very electric. So we came really close to each other. I ended up trying to push him away because we were too close, and the adrenaline rushing in, but I think that’s part of it. We’re really motivated to give it our best. It’s a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotion, and things like these happen.”

Borrachinha then went on to say he respects Bamgbose.

“But he’s a good guy, I talked to him after the fight, and we exchanged compliments. He’s a really tough guy, and he surprised me. He was tougher than I expected.”