Paulo Borrachinha Says Vitor Belfort Turned Down Fight With Him

Paulo Borrachinha wants to fight Vitor Belfort, but he may not get his wish.

Belfort recently expressed interest in a rematch with Kelvin Gastelum and a bout against Derek Brunson. “The Phenom” mentioned being offered a fight against a middleweight prospect, but he wasn’t interested.

It turns out that prospect was Borrachinha, who gave MMAJunkie.com the details:

“This looks more like an attempt of changing the focus from the fight with me. I saw he said he was offered a beginner – as if it wasn’t a good thing for him. But even if it were, I think the fact that he didn’t name me means he doesn’t want to fight me.”

The undefeated Brazilian went on to say that Belfort is trying to pick and choose his opponents and is losing hope on the match-up.

“He wants to erase the possibility of this fight happening. I think it’s very hard for this fight to happen, because we can’t make anyone fight. I respect the UFC’s policies, but I think if they’re paying the athlete, they shouldn’t be picking too much. But OK. It looks like he wants an easier fight.”

In all 10 of his professional mixed martial arts bouts, Borrachinha has earned a finish.