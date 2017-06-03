Paulo Borrachinha Pounds Out Oluwale Bamgbose For Second Round Win

Jose Munoz
Paulo Borrachinha
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Up next is a middleweight clash between the undefeated Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose.

Round 1:

Bamgbose comes in and looks to land a few nice shots and gets in on a takedown. Paulo is able to get right back up and the get back to striking. Paulo catches Bamgbose with a few kicks Paulo strings together a couple of good body kicks and Bamgbose looks to run away.

Paulo then unleashes on Bamgbose against the cage. Bamgbose is able to rally and take Paulo down but not without eating a few shots in the process. The round comes to an end with Paulo standing up and the ref separating them.

Round 2:

Bamgbose goes for an awkward double hammer fist but is taken down by Paulo. Paulo unleashes some nasty ground-and-pound before the referee waves it off.

Official Result: Paulo Borrachinha def. Oluwale Bamgbose via R2 TKO (punches, 1:06)

