Paulo Costa Lays Waste To Johny Hendricks With Second Round Knockout

Round 1:

Costa comes in and must misses on a hook. Costa lands a massive body kick and follows it up with another. Hendricks misses a leg kick and just blocks a head-kick. Hendricks misses a lead right-hook and has a takedown stuffed. A big spinning back kick misses for Costa and Hendricks lands a nice uppercut on the way out. A big right hand lands for Costa, he follows it up with a knee, and lands another big right shot that rocks Hendricks.

Another Hendricks takedown is stuffed and he eats a kick to the body. A head-kick lands for Costa and Hendricks fires back with a combination of his own. A few left hands land for Hendricks but Costa eats them well. A spinning back kick just grazes Hendricks and the round ends with a big kick landing for Hendricks.

Round 2:

The round starts off with an eye poke from Costa but Hendricks wants right back in. Costa presses forward and catches Hendricks with a few big right hands that drops him. Hendricks is back up but is still eating big shots. Hendricks is visibly hurt and Costa continues his blitz. Hendricks eats some huge shots and the ref steps in after seeing enough.

Official Result: Paulo Costa def. Johny Hendricks via R2 TKO (punches, 1:23)