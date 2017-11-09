Paulo Costa Says Derek Brunson Won’t Fight Him Because he Has Fear

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paulo Borrachinha
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Paulo Costa doesn’t appreciate Derek Brunson accusing him of using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

At UFC 217, Paulo Costa earned a second-round TKO win over Johny Hendricks. After the bout, Costa called out Brunson. “The Law” responded on Twitter by accusing Costa of using steroids:

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Costa said Brunson doesn’t really want to fight him because he is scared:

“I fight clean. It’s crazy because USADA is here for everybody. Everybody is tested. Derek Brunson talks a lot of sh*t about me but he (won’t fight) because he has fear, he’s scared. He don’t want to fight against me, so he creates excuses. ‘Ah, you don’t fight clean,’ but I have my tests with USADA. I called UFC Brazil to send me all my tests and put on my social media. I have more than 15 tests.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR