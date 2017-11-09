Paulo Costa Says Derek Brunson Won’t Fight Him Because he Has Fear

Paulo Costa doesn’t appreciate Derek Brunson accusing him of using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

At UFC 217, Paulo Costa earned a second-round TKO win over Johny Hendricks. After the bout, Costa called out Brunson. “The Law” responded on Twitter by accusing Costa of using steroids:

100% on the juice. Not impressed at all. Slow and gassy. Get some more fights first . Not interested 😎 https://t.co/0FaZTaEYyj — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2017

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Costa said Brunson doesn’t really want to fight him because he is scared:

“I fight clean. It’s crazy because USADA is here for everybody. Everybody is tested. Derek Brunson talks a lot of sh*t about me but he (won’t fight) because he has fear, he’s scared. He don’t want to fight against me, so he creates excuses. ‘Ah, you don’t fight clean,’ but I have my tests with USADA. I called UFC Brazil to send me all my tests and put on my social media. I have more than 15 tests.”