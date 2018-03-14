Paulo Costa Suffers Bicep Tear, Bout With Uriah Hall is Off

Paulo Costa will no longer be facing Uriah Hall at UFC Atlantic City.

Costa and Hall were scheduled to do battle inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 21. The event is set to be headlined by a lightweight tilt between Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza. Costa vs. Hall is no longer in the cards.

That’s because Costa suffered a partial bicep tear. Combate first brought word that the injury will keep him out of UFC Atlantic City. There is no word on whether or not a replacement opponent is being sought after for Hall.

Costa took to Instagram to deliver a statement on his injury:

“This is not good news for my fans. I had a serious injury, partial breaking of bicipes ligament. I know that you are excited to see me again and I am too, but i need some more time to return to show all my potential to you in the cage. Soon you will see me again, probably in June. God bless.”

Costa is currently riding the hot hand. He has gone 11-0 to start his professional mixed martial arts career. In his last outing, he finished former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks in the second stanza.

Drop a comment below. Should Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall be rescheduled?