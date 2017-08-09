Pearl Gonzalez-Poliana Botelho Scheduled for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

By
Dana Becker
-

Pearl Gonzalez will attempt to get back in the win column this October when she faces Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gonzalez was involved in a heavily-publicized ordeal prior to her UFC 210 fight in April with Cynthia Calvillo, which she lost via submission. The day before the fight, Gonzalez was temporarily removed due to having breast implants.

Botelho has yet to make her Octagon debut, as he bout planned for this past December was pulled.

UFC 216 takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Latest MMA News

video

James Gallagher to Face Jeremiah Labiano in Bellator: Dublin Main Event

0
Unbeaten James Gallagher's opponent when he headlines the upcoming Bellator event in Ireland will be Jeremiah Labiano. Gallagher-Labiano takes place November 10 from the 3Arena...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Admits Fight With Manny Pacquiao Was Disappointing

0
Floyd Mayweather insists fans aren't in for a snoozer when he fights Conor McGregor. On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor will clash inside the T-Mobile...
video

Pearl Gonzalez-Poliana Botelho Scheduled for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

0
Pearl Gonzalez will attempt to get back in the win column this October when she faces Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, according to a...
video

Johny Hendricks Returns at UFC 217, Meets Paulo Borrachinha

0
In a bout that could determine his future in the UFC, former champion Johny Hendricks will take on unbeaten Paulo Borrachinha at UFC 217...
Humberto Bandenay

Humberto Bandenay Says Father Let Him Live His Dream Before Passing

0
Humberto Bandenay fought with a heavy heart going into UFC Fight Night 114. Bandenay took on Martin Bravo inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico...
Load more