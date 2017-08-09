Pearl Gonzalez-Poliana Botelho Scheduled for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

Pearl Gonzalez will attempt to get back in the win column this October when she faces Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gonzalez was involved in a heavily-publicized ordeal prior to her UFC 210 fight in April with Cynthia Calvillo, which she lost via submission. The day before the fight, Gonzalez was temporarily removed due to having breast implants.

Botelho has yet to make her Octagon debut, as he bout planned for this past December was pulled.

UFC 216 takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.