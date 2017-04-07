Pearl Gonzalez Possibly Removed From UFC 210 Due to Breast Implants

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Pearl Gonzalez
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Pearl Gonzalez may have to wait a little longer before making her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Gonzalez was set to compete against Cynthia Calvillo on the main card of UFC 210 tomorrow night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Both strawweights tipped the scales earlier today and made weight. At that point, fans and analysts believed the fight was made official but that isn’t the case.

Once Gonzalez stepped off the scale, a New York State Athlete Commission (NYSAC) official informed her that she’s been pulled from UFC 210 due to her breast implants. Despite the news, there is a chance the bout actually resumes. Highly regarded mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani sent word that UFC officials are trying to save the bout in some way:

UFC 210 has already been surrounded by drama. At the early weigh-ins, Daniel Cormier missed championship weight by 1.2 pounds. It looked as if the title bout against Anthony Johnson blew up in smoke. Just two minutes later, the champion stepped on the scale again and weighed 205 pounds.

Gonzalez was signed by the UFC following a six-fight winning streak. The only loss of her professional MMA career was in her first fight.

For more updates on Gonzalez’s UFC 210 status as they roll along, stick with MMANews.com.

