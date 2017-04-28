Pearl Gonzalez Says Breast Implant Fiasco Impacted Her Mentally Before UFC 210

Pearl Gonzalez admits she lost control after the fiasco regarding her breast implants.

Gonzalez’s UFC 210 bout was in jeopardy when the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) told her she wouldn’t be cleared after she tipped the scales. The commission ended up having a change of heart and allowed her to compete inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Gonzalez showed heart in her bout against Cynthia Calvillo, but was eventually finished in the final frame via submission. The fight was Gonzalez’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gonzalez explained what was running through her mind during the drama with the NYSAC: