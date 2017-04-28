Pearl Gonzalez Says Breast Implant Fiasco Impacted Her Mentally Before UFC 210

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Pearl Gonzalez
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Pearl Gonzalez admits she lost control after the fiasco regarding her breast implants.

Gonzalez’s UFC 210 bout was in jeopardy when the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) told her she wouldn’t be cleared after she tipped the scales. The commission ended up having a change of heart and allowed her to compete inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Gonzalez showed heart in her bout against Cynthia Calvillo, but was eventually finished in the final frame via submission. The fight was Gonzalez’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gonzalez explained what was running through her mind during the drama with the NYSAC:

“I think that mentally it kind of pulled me away from the task at hand and the task at hand is always to win. And so, not that it at all is an excuse, it was a lot for me to take in and go through. I should not have ran out and was crying and emotional and telling him, ‘I can’t fight! I can’t fight, I have breast implants! I kind of jumped the [gun] myself. I kind of overreacted in that moment in front of the public. It kind of transpired and went everywhere from there.”

