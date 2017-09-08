PED Expert Defending Jon Jones in “Backwards” USADA Controversy

Angel Heredia claims that the latest Jon Jones performance enhancing drugs (PEDS) saga ‘doesn’t make sense’

Heredia was the son of a chemistry professor and discus thrower who dedicated time to perfecting the art of eluding drug testing measures aimed at detecting drugs in athletes systems.

Having been caught concocting supplements and drugs for athletes, Heredia was later pulled in by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Anti-Doping Agency as a witness a number of times between 2008 to 2011. Heredia has worked legitimately alongside world renowned athletes and boxers (most notably Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez).

Heredia recently appeared on Submission radio, giving an expert analysis of why he feels there is more to the Jones fiasco than meets the eye (transcription via BJPenn.com):

“If somebody takes a designer [steroid] and they pretty much identify any of it’s metabolites, they would pretty much know what steps to follow next, and eventually they will break it down and they will come out with the name of the structure that was not identifiable at the time. So, at this point there’s nothing like that. Pretty much, they’re accusing [Jon Jones] of one particular metabolite. They’re not accusing him of six different metabolites. One single metabolite. And that metabolite is the one that stays up to seven weeks. So frankly, to me, it’s backwards. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“The way the evidence points out, [Jon Jones] was tested many times. You have to understand, he was not only tested, he was flag tested, red flag tested. Which means, they would use every possible testing they have in their hands. In other words, they would do CR testing for synthetic testosterones. They would implement the new testing protocol for the Turinabol. They would implement the bio-passport. They would implement all kinds of stuff. So really, trying to make something in the last 18, 17 days, it doesn’t make sense to me. I really think it’s either a supplement has been cross-contaminated or perhaps, or a case of a bad protocol or testing analytical procedure. So we have to sit down and wait. It’s kind of early to say yet, but it doesn’t point out to me that he was taking anything that would flag the test or would take any masks to pass the test.”

Heredia also had some encouragement for Jones, although he did stop short of guaranteeing that he would be absolved:

“I don’t want to say it will come out negative, I don’t want to say that it would come out positive, we have to sit down and wait, and we certainly will know. But like I said, it’s kind of weird that a metabolite that would stay up to seven weeks, a guy comes out positive on fight night but he doesn’t come out positive before the particular test. That makes you wonder. Obviously, they’re gonna say, “well, maybe he drank a lot of water,” they’re gonna’ come up with all this kind of stuff to basically not take responsibility of this factor. But the fact is, if you aren’t sitting down and applying the protocols that are not scientifically proven, you are losing credibility. Simple as that.”