Pederneiras: Ketlen Vieira Will be Ready For Title Bout After One More Fight

Coach Andre Pederneiras believes Ketlen Vieira is one more win away from getting a title opportunity.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 9), Vieira took on Sara McMann inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Vieira earned a second-round submission victory on the featured preliminary bout at UFC 215.

Pederneiras recently said that his fighter has a good chance of getting a title bout with another victory (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think (after) one more fight, she’s ready to fight for the title. I think so. But if you (book her for a title fight), for sure. … In my mind, she’s prepared to fight for the title right now.”