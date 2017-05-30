Pedro Munhoz Impressed With Damian Stasiak After UFC Fight Night 109

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Pedro Munhoz
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Pedro Munhoz gives credit to his tough adversary at UFC Fight Night 109.

This past Sunday (May 28), Munhoz battled Damian Stasiak on the preliminary portion of the event. The two bantamweights fought inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. “The Young Punisher” got the win by unanimous decision.

After the bout, Munhoz told the media that he was impressed with how tough Stasiak was and said the win wasn’t easy (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was impressed. There were a couple of times when I had control, I tried to guillotine him, and he defended it pretty well, so it looked like he was expecting that. Also, I was commenting with my corners at the beginning of this camp that he can take a lot of punishment.”

What impressed Munhoz the most was Stasiak’s ability to absorb punishment and stay in the fight.

“Besides that, he was a karate world champion. So it shows that his striking is not bad at all. Besides that, like I mentioned before, he can take a lot of punishment. Many times, I landed hard shots, hard kicks. His knee, his face. A couple of times I felt my knee right in his jaw. He ate it and got right back up.”

