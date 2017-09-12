Pedro Munhoz vs. Rob Font Booked For UFC Fight Night 119

Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font will be trading leather next month.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that Munhoz vs. Font has been added to the UFC Fight Night 119 card inside the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Munhoz is riding a three-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2015. Meanwhile, Font has won two straight bouts. He nabbed a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his submission victory over Douglas Silva de Andrade.

A middleweight clash between Lyoto Machida and Derek Brunson will headline the UFC Fight Night 119 card on Oct. 28. A welterweight clash between Demian Maia and Colby Covington will also take place.