Pepey vs. Bochniak Pulled From UFC Fortaleza

Jay Anderson
UFC Fortaleza has experienced something of a double whammy with both Godofredo Pepey and Kyle Bochniak experiencing injuries that have forced them off the card. Luckily (if you consider it luck) for the UFC, they were set to face each other. The featherweight bout has now been pulled from the card, the promotion has confirmed. UFC Fortaleza, numerically UFC Fight Night 106, will move forward with twelve fights.

The card goes down Saturday, March 11 with a headliner of former UFC light heavyweight champ Vitor Belfort taking on Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum.

With the loss of Pepy vs. Bochniak, the UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil now shapes up as follows:

Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Mauricio Rua vs. Gian Villante
Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush
Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg
Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau
Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee
Davi Ramos vs. Sergio Moraes
Rani Yahya vs. Joe Soto
Michel Prazeres vs. Josh Burkman
Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Garreth McLellan vs. Paulo Henrique Costa

