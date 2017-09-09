Perfecting Athletes Releases Statement on Ray Borg

The UFC 215 fallout continues after the loss of the card’s main event flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg. “Mighty Mouse” lost his shot to make history (for now) by breaking the UFC’s title defense record when Borg was forced off the show due to illness.

Following Borg’s withdrawl, Perfecting Athletes’ Michelle Ingels, his nutritionist, told MMA Fighting that “It wasn’t weight related.”

“Ray has been getting progressively more sick each day this week and still wanted to fight so badly that he put on a game face and went to all of his fight week obligations.”

“However, prior to beginning the bulk of his weight cut the UFC doctor examined Borg and concluded that he was too ill to fight this week and needed time to rest and get better.”

Borg, however, in turn released a statement saying he was no longer working with Perfecting Athletes, and that they were “not authorized to speak on [his] behalf.”

Now, Perfecting Athletes has issued a response via their official Twitter account, saying that “Perfecting Athletes has a long history of exceptional care and a reputation for putting our clients’ health and safety above all else. We honor and respect our clients’ privacy and have never commented about them without prior consent. We have the utmost respect for Ray as an athlete and wish him the very best.”

With this sort of back-and-forth, it appears there’s still a question as to what exactly led to Borg falling ill in the lead-up to pulling out of UFC 215. The promotion previously stated the culprit was a viral infection.