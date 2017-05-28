Peter Sobotta Obliterates Ben Saunders With Crushing Knee

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Peter Sobotta
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC

In our third-straight welterweight match-up on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, Ben Saunders takes on Peter Sobotta inside the cage:

Round 1:

Immediately Sobotta lands a hard shot that drops Saunders momentarily, but he recovers quickly. Sobotta attacks Saunders’ lead leg and it’s responded to with a missed high kick. Sobotta lands a nice left hand and catches a kick from Saunders, responding with a nice combo.

Saunders pressing the action now but is unable to land anything significant. Saunders has a cut just under his left eye and eats a huge shot that drops him hard. Sobotta swarms on Saunders on the ground and tries to finish the fight, but Saunders locks him up in his guard. Saunders traps Sobotta with a leg and delivers some elbows.

The round ends with more elbows from Saunders on the bottom.

Round 2:

Saunders lands a nice jab but Sobotta shrugs it off. Sobotta catches a kick from Saunders and responds with a vicious strike that rocks Saunders bad. Sobotta is patient, however, and picks his shots. Sobotta lands a nasty knee in the clinch and Saunders goes down hard! The ref waves it off and that’s all she wrote.

Official Decision: Peter Sobotta def. Ben Saunders via R2 TKO (knee, 2:29)

