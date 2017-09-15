Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier set for UFC Norfolk

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis is set to face Dustin Poirier in what will surely be an explosive matchup on Nov. 11 at UFC Norfolk

Poirier, who moved up to the lightweight ranks from 145-pounds in 2015, is hoping to continue his impressive run in the division with a win over the former champion at 155 pounds. The 28-year-old has five wins, one loss and one No Contest in his second stint at lightweight.

Pettis, who suffered a three fight skid (losing his title in the process) before a win over Charles Oliveira at 145-pounds set him up with an interim title contest against Max Holloway at UFC 206. Pettis missed weight, lost the bout and moved back up to 155, taking a win over Jim Miller in July this year.

UFC Fight Night 120 is set to go down at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia. The card will air live on FOX Sports 1.

The updated UFC Fight Night 120 is as follows:

Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez

John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes

Andrei Arlovski vs. Junior Albini

Angela Hill vs. Nina Ansaroff

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nate Marquardt

Clay Guida vs. Joe Lauzon

Karl Roberson vs. Darren Stewart

Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna

Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland

Viviane Pereira vs. Tatiana Suarez