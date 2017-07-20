PFL CEO Carlos Silva Says he Wasn’t Surprised by Justin Gaethje’s Successful UFC Debut

Justin Gaethje is receiving huge praise from the CEO of the Professional Fighters League Carlos Silva.

Gaethje reigned as the World Series of Fighting lightweight champion before signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “The Highlight” took on Michael Johnson earlier this month and earned a second-round TKO win.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Silva said he hopes Gaethje goes on a tear on his way to the top:

“We really hope he’ll become a UFC champion and continue his march. He’s the first one to say that eventually he’s going to lose, but in the meantime I’m looking forward to seeing him go 19-0.”

He went on to say that Gaethje is a warrior no matter the promotion he’s under.

“I think when they see Ray in that fighter meeting, with the 100 fights he’s been through, they listen and they come through and perform. Justin showed the UFC, showed Bellator, showed everybody that he’s a great fighter no matter where he’s fighting.”