‘PFL: Daytona’ Results: Jon Fitch Survives, Finishes Brian Foster

Former UFC title contender Jon Fitch recovered from striking of Brian Foster, working his way to a submission win in the main event of the debut of Professional Fighters League.

PFL: Daytona took place from Daytona International Speedway in Florida and aired on NBC Sports Network. Officials moved the start time of the card up after the planned NASCAR Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race was postponed due to weather.

Many of the drivers and their teams attended the event, which took place inside the infield of the track.

Fitch’s win earned him the top speed in the upcoming welterweight tournament that is scheduled to begin in 2018. PFL re-branded from the World Series of Fighting and will hold year-long events to crown champions.

In the co-main, Jason High picked up a decision win over Caros Fodor, while Ronny Markes defeated former heavyweight champion Smealinho Rama in a light heavyweight contest and Herman Terrado earned a slpit decision over Joao Zeferino.