PFL: Everett Live Main Card Results: Andre Harrison vs. Steven Rodriguez

The main card of PFL: Everett is set to begin.

Tonight (July 29), PFL: Everett goes down inside the Xfinity Arena. The headliner will see Andre Harrison put his PFL featherweight title on the line against Steven Rodriguez. The main card will also feature Yushin Okami and Jake Shields. Okami battles Andre Lobato, while Shields takes on Danny Davis Jr.

You can peep the live main card results below:

Andre Harrison vs. Steven Rodriguez

Yushin Okami vs. Andre Lobato

Jake Shields vs. Danny Davis Jr.

Rex Harris vs. Bruno Santos