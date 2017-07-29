PFL: Everett Prelims Results & Live Stream Tonight (July 29) at 6 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of PFL: Everett.

Before the NBC Sports Network portion of the card airs, you can watch the PFL: Everett preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Josh Copeland and Mike Kyle.

Jared Rosholt and Nick Rossborough will also do battle inside the PFL cage. A tilt between Eddy Ellis and Luiz Firmino will also be on the prelims as well as Zach Conn vs. Louis Taylor. The prelims are expected to begin with Jon Gover vs. Punahele Soriano.

It’s possible that a preliminary fight or two won’t take place until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside the Xfinity Arena.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

PFL: Everett Preliminary Results

Josh Copeland vs. Mike Kyle

Jared Rosholt vs. Nick Rossborough

Eddy Ellis vs. Luiz Firmino

Zach Conn vs. Louis Taylor

Dale Sopi vs. Jared Torgeson

Miles Hunsinger vs. Andy Nigretto

Jon Gover vs. Punahele Soriano