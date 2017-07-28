PFL: Everett Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Title Bout Made Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
PFL: Everett

The PFL: Everett weigh-in results are in.

All 22 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (July 28). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, featherweight champion Andre Harrison and Steven Rodriguez will throw leather. Harrison hit a weight of 145.6 pounds, while Rodriguez clocked in at 145.2 pounds.

Co-headliners Andre Lobato and Yushin Okami also made weight. Both fighters hit a weight of 170.2 pounds.

Check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Andre Harrison (145.6) vs. Steven Rodriguez (145.2)

Andre Lobato (170.2) vs. Yushin Okami (170.2)

Danny Davis Jr. (170.4) vs. Jake Shields (170.4)

Rex Harris (185) vs. Bruno Santos (185.2)

Prelims

Josh Copeland (251.8) vs. Mike Kyle (233.6)

Jared Rosholt (255.2) vs. Nick Rossborough (244.8)

Eddy Ellis (155.6) vs. Luiz Firmino (154.8)

Zach Conn (177.4) vs. Louis Taylor (186)

Dale Sopi (266) vs. Jared Torgeson (238.4)

Miles Hunsinger (170.6) vs. Andy Nigretto (170.4)

Jon Gover (185.4) vs. Punahele Soriano (186)

Latest MMA News

PFL: Everett

PFL: Everett Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Title Bout Made Official

0
The PFL: Everett weigh-in results are in. All 22 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (July 28). In the main event of...
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega Plans on Going For The Kill at UFC 214

0
Brian Ortega is hoping to score another finish tomorrow night (July 29). T-City takes on Renato Moicano on the FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims....
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Discusses Successful Weight Cut Ahead of UFC 214

0
Daniel Cormier switched things up a bit with his nutrition and it seems to have paid off. Lots of controversy surrounded Cormier's weight cut leading...
Renan Barao

Renan Barao on UFC 214 Bout: ‘I’m Coming With Everything’

0
Renan Barao plans to make a statement tomorrow night (July 29). The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder is going against Aljamain Sterling...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Tickets for Mayweather-McGregor Not Moving As Well As Expected?

0
It's the cross-over sporting event of the century, if you choose to buy into the hype. The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match has been...
Load more