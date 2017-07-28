PFL: Everett Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Title Bout Made Official

The PFL: Everett weigh-in results are in.

All 22 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (July 28). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, featherweight champion Andre Harrison and Steven Rodriguez will throw leather. Harrison hit a weight of 145.6 pounds, while Rodriguez clocked in at 145.2 pounds.

Co-headliners Andre Lobato and Yushin Okami also made weight. Both fighters hit a weight of 170.2 pounds.

Check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Andre Harrison (145.6) vs. Steven Rodriguez (145.2)

Andre Lobato (170.2) vs. Yushin Okami (170.2)

Danny Davis Jr. (170.4) vs. Jake Shields (170.4)

Rex Harris (185) vs. Bruno Santos (185.2)

Prelims

Josh Copeland (251.8) vs. Mike Kyle (233.6)

Jared Rosholt (255.2) vs. Nick Rossborough (244.8)

Eddy Ellis (155.6) vs. Luiz Firmino (154.8)

Zach Conn (177.4) vs. Louis Taylor (186)

Dale Sopi (266) vs. Jared Torgeson (238.4)

Miles Hunsinger (170.6) vs. Andy Nigretto (170.4)

Jon Gover (185.4) vs. Punahele Soriano (186)