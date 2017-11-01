PFL Fight Night: All Fighters Make Weight in Washington

The PFL: Fight Night weigh-in results are in.

All eight fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (Nov. 1). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, heavyweight champion Blagoi Ivanov and Caio Alencar will throw leather. Ivanov hit a weight of 262 pounds, while Alencar clocked in at 253.4 pounds.

Co-headliners Lance Palmer and Steven Siler also made weight. Palmer tipped the scales at 145.8 pounds. Siler weighed in at 145.4 pounds.

You can check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Blagoi Ivanov (262) vs. Caio Alencar (253.4)

Lance Palmer (145.8) vs. Steven Siler (145.4)

Mike Kyle (241.4) vs. Daniel Gallemore (261)

Timur Valiev (135.8) vs. Josenaldo Silva (135.2)