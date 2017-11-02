PFL Fight Night: Blagoy Ivanov Earns Unanimous Decision Over Caio Alencar

PFL Fight Night

Blagoy Ivanov used his punching power to his advantage against Caio Alencar.

Not much action happened early one. Both men looked tentative to strike. The most significant strike was a kick by Alencar to Ivanov’s cup. Time was called due to the accidental blow. The action resumed. Alencar landed a right hand. On two different occasions, Ivanov connected with a left hand off a leg kick. The round ended shortly after the second left hand.

A counter right hand was there for Ivanov in the second stanza. Alencar stood on his toes and went for the leg kick. Another right hand was there for Ivanov. A winging left hand found the mark for Ivanov. Time was called for an eye poke from Alencar.  A counter left hand was there for Ivanov. He had Alencar wobbling to the cage. Alencar fought back, but Ivanov kept the pressure going. Alencar survived the second round.

Alencar landed a knee to the body. A left hand had Alencar moving back. Alencar connected with a kick to the body. A clean left hand landed for Ivanov. A jab was there for Alencar. Ivanov landed a right hand. He landed the last blow of the fight with a left hand.

Final Result: Blagoy Ivanov def. Caio Alencar via unanimous decision (29-28. 29-28. 29-27)

