PFL Fight Night: Lance Palmer Dominant Against Steven Siler

Lance Palmer’s wrestling was too much for Steven Siler.

Palmer shot in early and scored a takedown early in the fight. Siler went for the gogoplata, but Palmer slipped out. Siler used another gogoplata attempt to stand back up. A left hand dropped Siler. Palmer rained down some ground-and-pound. Siler held on and both men were stood back up after a lack of activity. The round ended with Palmer scoring another takedown.

About a minute and a half into the second round, Palmer got a single leg takedown. Siler went for an omoplata, but it was defended well by Palmer. He connected with a left hand. The round ended with Palmer in top control.

Siler moved forward with strikes, but Palmer scored a takedown. Palmer popped his head out of a guillotine choke. The fight returned standing, but it didn’t last and Siler was dumped back down. Siler put in work from the bottom, but Palmer kept avoiding submission attempts. Palmer took the back of Siler and went for a rear-naked choke. Siler survived.

Final Result: Lance Palmer def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)