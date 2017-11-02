PFL: Fight Night Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 2) at 8 p.m. ET

PFL: Fight Night is live and free tonight (Nov. 2).

The card will begin at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it right here on MMANews.com. In the main event, reigning PFL heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov will take on Caio Alencar. The co-main event will see former World Series of Fighting featherweight champion Lance Palmer take on Steven Siler.

Our own Tim Thompson recently spoke with Palmer and Siler. For the Palmer interview, click here. To listen to the Siler interview, click here. You can also catch the Daniel Gallemore interview here. He’ll be taking on Mike Kyle.

PFL: Fight Night Results

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Caio Alencar

Lance Palmer vs. Steven Siler

Mike Kyle def. Daniel Gallemore via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:01

Timur Valiev def. Josenaldo Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 2:12